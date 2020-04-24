While bringing a new baby home from the hospital is typically an exciting time for parents, coming home with a newborn during the COVID-19 pandemic may be added stress and frustration.
“Having a newborn is already exhausting,” board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Ashley Lane, D.O., in practice at the CMH OB/GYN clinic in Bolivar said. “However, now we also are seeing other obstacles parents are experiencing, such as isolation from family, job loss, financial stress, loss of social connection and more.”
During the pandemic, families should do everything they can to protect their newborn babies including avoiding crowds, staying away from sick people, hand-washing and keeping things clean. Along with important prevention measures, Lane emphasizes during this time, new moms need to make self-care a priority.
“It’s OK to pay attention to your own needs,” Lane said. “Rest as much as you can, relax, ask for help and connect with others through video chats and social media so you do not feel isolated. Never hesitate to ask for advice from your physician. And, if you are feeling overwhelmed or think you might be experiencing postpartum depression, talk to us. Citizens Memorial Hospital offers telemedicine behavioral health visits and we can connect with you in the comfort of your own home.”
Lane reminds relatives, friends and neighbors to reach out to a family with a newborn, too.
“While we all are social distancing, support does not need to disappear,” Lane said. “Think about ways you can encourage a family with a newborn. Offer to grocery shop or pick up supplies, drop off meals, safely supervise older siblings, walk their dog or be a virtual visitor.”
