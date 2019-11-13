A cool night brought out about 100 people to enjoy a bowl of chili and show support for the proposed Stockton Veterans' Memorial Park project Friday, Nov. 8.
The silent auction, with some outstanding donations, and a chili supper added $1,208 to the memorial park's account. The veterans' park committee is made up of Stockton park board members, interested individuals and representatives from the local veteran organizations ― VFW Post 5525, Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230 and Amvets Post 116.
A goal of $25,000 has been set. Some may think this a lofty goal, but one installed flagpole with lights costs about $4,000. Add the cost of poured concrete for a portion of the park and already the total is close to $8,000. The Stockton Community Foundation has set up a fund to hold monies for this project so as not to intermingle funds with the City of Stockton's accounts. The balance of the account now has reached $3,500. Several donations have been received from veteran's organizations from outside our community and the project was given $1,000 from Stockton Community Foundation. Requests are being submitted to large businesses such as Bass Pro, Lowe's and Home Depot, to name just a few.
Eventgoers were kept informed by park board member Beth Cumins regarding the committee's vision for the memorial park to honor our veterans during Friday's event.
Engraved paver brick orders were taken and will continue to be taken until 100 bricks have been requested. The order then will be placed.
The park is proposed to be created close to the west pavilion in Stockton City Park. The centerpiece will be a panel from the traveling Wall That Heals memorial the city received from the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial. The U.S. flag will be surrounded by service branch flags, which will be flown on special days. The engraved paver bricks will be permanently installed. Concrete benches are in the plan to be placed for seating. Lori and Richard McNeal have pledged to create and donate the emblems for each branch of service.
The committee appreciates all donations received.
Watch for more opportunities to support this special project in the upcoming year.
Any questions about the project can be directed to park board president Teresa Burns by calling (417) 955-0759 or by email at tkburns@sbcglobal.net.
Donations may be made payable to Stockton Community Foundation with “Stockton Veterans' Memorial Park” in the memo line and mailed to P.O. Box 105, Stockton, MO 65785.
