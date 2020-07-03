Come out and enjoy lunch while helping the El Dorado Springs Cross Country team. All proceeds go to helping out the kids.
The pulled pork fundraiser is only $7 and features a meal with a pulled pork sandwich, a bag of chips, soda or water and a cookie.
The fundraiser takes place at Woods Supermarket’s parking lot in El Dorado Springs starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3.
To get an order delivered, call coach Brian Goatley at (417) 876-7995.
