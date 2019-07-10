First annual celebration seeks to grow in years to come
The inaugural 50 Summers on Stockton Lake celebration was held July 5-6, below the dam at Stockton Lake. While inclement weather caused delays, rescheduling and cancellations throughout most of the first day’s offerings, the event was a well-attended, diverse and cultured effort to showcase local music, art and creative talents in the Stockton area.
The Lake Stockton Area Arts Council, Launch Stockton, Stockton Community Foundation, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Stockton, Stockton United Methodist Church Go-Green Team, Woody Kahl of Woody’s Fast Stop, Missouri Arts Council, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and scores of volunteers all combined efforts and resources to make the most of the first-ever event held over the Independence Day weekend at Stockton Lake and Dam.
