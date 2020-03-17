The Go Green Team of Stockton United Methodist Church is commemorating Earth Day with our 7th Dead Electronics and Appliances Recycling Drive from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, in the church parking lot.
Appliances, electronics, and smaller items with a cord are collected and either processed at Meredith Recycling in Montrose, or distributed through appropriate channels for proper dismantling and recycling. Multiple components, from copper wiring to metal casing, can be recycled into new items making them useful again while also keeping harmful chemicals and other components from polluting our environment. Items containing personal information such as computer hard drives and cell phones are shredded to protect personal information.
Go Green Team members volunteer at the drive where they collect and tally items collected. This is our fifth year working with Meredith Recycling. Roy and Melissa Meredith and their staff share our vision of protecting God’s good creation. They began their operation with the help of a Kaysinger Basin grant. It continues to grow as they provide communities such as ours an opportunity to locally collect unwanted electronics and appliances and assure that these items are handled carefully and correctly.
Our church family and our community very enthusiastically participated in previous drives. Collectively we saved more than 2,500 electronic devices and appliances from being landfilled or otherwise scrapped. We also collected and recycled thousands of smaller items such as cords, CDs, small batteries, etc., too numerous to count. Meredith charges a fee for a few items due to extra handling requirements. Most items are collected without cost to participants; however, we welcome small donations to help offset the cost of battery recycling at the Computer Recycling Center in Springfield.
Dunne, a Go Green team member, is the event organizer.
Accepted items are:
•Computers•keyboards
•tablets•laptops
•cords•CD/DVD/cassette players/VCRs
•telephones•cellphones
•fax machines•printers/copiers
•satellite receivers •small corded appliances
•washers and dryers•refrigerators
•microwaves•rechargeable battery packs
•flash drives•Small batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, all button-sizes)
•EPS foam packing blocks and coolers (white only, pristine clean, identifiable by small
