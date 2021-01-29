Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad announced this week the students included on the Fall 2020 dean's list.
Katie Caudle of Stockton and Sarah King of El Dorado Springs were among the 1,000 students across CMU campuses who meet the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, and through extension sites and online.
