My mom ate an apple in August.
Okay, not true, or maybe she did. I am not certain, but it is not the point. The point is, this is the gibberish you hear in a game of telephone.
Have you ever played telephone? Telephone is not my game of choice, mainly because I am awful at it. I prefer to win, so if my odds of winning are slim, I opt out. Terrible attitude, I know.
On the off chance someone catches me in an uncompetitive mood, I prefer to be second in the long line of participants. Second in line has a significantly better chance to not mess it up. But the truth is, I am guilty of blowing it for everybody. You would expect it to be a sure-fire way to not fail when you are next in line and you are hearing the phrase straight from the maker’s mouth. Maybe it is the warm spit spraying from the mouth of the phrase maker that provokes me to yank away, or maybe I do not wash my ears often enough, but I struggle with this game.
Earlier this week, while spending some time in my journal, I reminisced over things the Lord spoke to me about earlier this year.
After much prayer, I stepped down from church leadership and backed off in a few areas of ministry, trying to follow what I believe the Lord is leading me to do. It has been tough for me — I am a go-getter kind of gal. I am ready to run like a gazelle toward the things God has for me, but here I am months later still waiting to see them come to fruition; things I believe I heard Him whisper to my spirit. And honestly, it feels like a game of telephone.
Truth is, I have no trouble trusting Jesus. I believe He is a trustworthy guy. He has never let me down, so I am confident He will not start now. So, what is the issue?
Me.
I struggle to trust myself. My issue is not with Jesus, it is with Cassie. What if I heard wrong? What if I missed it?
While praying through my insecurity this week, I remembered a time when I begged God to speak to me through another person. How God spoke to my heart in that moment and reminded me I do not need someone else to tell me what I already have heard myself. Sometimes you have to take a chance, trust yourself to hear from the Lord. My uncle, Scott, a wise man, reminded me when I was battling through my decision to step down that when my heart is pure, God won’t let me miss it.
You know your heart better than anyone — besides Jesus, of course. Yes, there may be times you get it wrong. Get up, dust yourself off and try again. If your heart is pure, He will help you make it right. Sometimes you will get it right the first time, but it may take longer than you image, wait a little longer. And occasionally you will be afraid to try. If this is you, I challenge you to test it. You will never learn the Lord’s voice if you’re too afraid to get it wrong. Check your heart and take a step.
In the game of telephone, the worst thing you can do is not try. Do not quit before the game starts.
Check your heart, test His voice, take a step.
And your ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, “This is the way, walk in it,” when you turn to the right or when you turn to the left — Isaiah 30:21.
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with her on Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
