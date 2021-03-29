Beginning the first week of April, the El Dorado and Stockton Libraries will host a ‘story time’ which is to be held in person.
For the Stockton Library, the event is slated for every Monday beginning Monday, April 5. The library will host two more sessions of story time on Monday, April 12 and Monday, April 26. In El Dorado Springs, the library is set to host the event every Thursday beginning April 8. From there, the library will host story time Thursday, April 15 and Thursday, April 29.
For any questions, call the John D. Branch Library in El Dorado Springs at (417) 876-4827 or the Geneva Sharp Branch Library in Stockton at 276-3413.
