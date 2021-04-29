The Cedar County Library - Geneva Sharp Stockton Branch hosted the weekly ‘story time’ with Shelby Williams. Many younger children gathered together in the libraries meeting/activity room for a story about unicorns. Stockton hosted the last event of the month on Monday. The John D. Smith Branch Library in El Dorado Springs will host the final ‘story time’ of the month at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29.
