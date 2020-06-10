Dear Editor,
I came up during the 60s and I remember the assassinations, the riots and the hatred. Oh, my broken heart, the hatred.
When I graduated high school in 1970, my dad, who was a police officer in Atchison, Kansas, got me a job at a local restaurant and pub which was owned by a black woman — and force of nature — named Peggy Burton. Two of her sisters and a brother worked there as well and we all became great friends. We often closed the place in the wee hours and went out to share coffee, scrambled eggs and conversation.
We lived through the bad times together as well — the riots, the anger, the fear. We held on to one another, cried and even laughed at the absurdity of irrational hate.
Eventually, in our foolish naiveté, we thought our country was healing.
But here we are in 2020, 50 years gone, and unarmed black men are being killed by police in the streets with impunity.
Protests are greeted with teargas and rubber bullets. Black mothers fear for their sons, and too often must grieve for them.
My generation worked for change, but the effort must be ongoing. We cannot let up for a moment.
This I know: We must let go of “us” and “them.”
If we know one another, we will love one another. Our God commands it and our hearts cry out for it. We can purge this insanity in the space of an embrace.
We have done it before. Do it now. Please.
Oma Sue Ryan
Stockton
