On Tuesday, March 24, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office released a press release on Facebook about an investigation resulting in the discovery of stolen property and the seizure of a non-active meth lab.
According to the release, Cedar County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Clay Jeffries and Cpl. Josh King prompted a follow-up investigation, entailing a search warrant was executed at a residence southeast of El Dorado Springs, with the assistance of Sheriff James McCrary and Chief Deputy Jason Johnson.
From the search warrant, stolen property was recovered, including a John Deer ATV, welders and tools, which were reported stolen on Tuesday, March 10, from a residence in the Jerico Springs area. Other items were seized, and The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office will be contacting the owners, according to the release.
Also seized from an outbuilding was a “non-active meth lab,” the release said.
Gary Greathouse of El Dorado Springs and Just L. Murphy of El Dorado Springs were arrested. Both have been charged with felony stealing and are being held in Cedar County jail on $15,000 bond.
It should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
