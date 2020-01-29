Tigers move to consolation bracket
The evening of Tuesday, Jan. 21, saw the Stockton Tigers pair off against the Sarcoxie Bears at the beginning of the 50th annual Stockton High School Boys Basketball Tournament.
The hosting Tigers came out of the gate strong with in-your-face defense and aimed to stay in command offensively, carrying a lead through the first two quarters.
Going into the half, the Tigers held a double-digit lead over the visiting Bears of Sarcoxie.
“We’re guarding well, but we’ve got adjustments to make,” Stockton coach Derald Henderson said of his Tigers after two quarters. “We can’t let them get out in front of us and we’ve got to play a brand new 16 [minutes] after the half.”
Sarcoxie came back from the half with a different approach and moved the ball more, countering a previously effective man-coverage effort from the Tigers and began methodically chipping away at Stockton’s double digit lead.
Several breakaway plays and unanswered three-pointers helped the Bears narrow their deficit to four points at the end of the third quarter, leaving a window of opportunity for the Tigers to manage a comeback.
Though a couple of rallies in the fourth showed promise and brought Stockton to within a few points of reclaiming the lead, the Bears ultimately stifled the Tigers 51-44 at the end of four quarters.
The Bears moved forward to play Lockwood in the winner’s bracket and Stockton’s next face-off saw them paired up against Buffalo in the consolation bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.