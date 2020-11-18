Last week, five boys and three girls from the Stockton High School cross country team earned all-region honors.
For class 2 all-region honors on the boys first team, sophomores Colby Adams and Braden Postlewait were named; for the second team, sophomores Max Brown and Dakota Duncan were named, as well. Additionally, junior Tyler Johnson received honorable mention.
For the girls team, senior Stella Bahr, freshman Abigail Kiley and sophomore Jayla Thornton received honor mentions.
