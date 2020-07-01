A woman from Stockton received serious injuries after a wreck in Chadwick, Christian County, on Sunday, June 28.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Hunter Daugherty, 24, of Chadwick was southbound in a 2019 Honda UTV on Mo. 125 at around 9:50 p.m., with occupant Nina A. Decker, 30, of Stockton.
The wreck occurred as Daugherty was attempting to overtake a northbound 1996 Ford Aerostar van driven by Casey M. Hull, 36, of Forsyth, with passenger Nathan Sanders, 34, of Sparta, according to the report.
Daugherty traveled into the northbound lane and struck the Aereostar head-on, the report said.
Daugherty and Hull were pronounced dead on scene by Christian County Coroner Amanda Armitage.
Decker and Sanders suffered serious injuries and were transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, the report said.
Next of kin were notified. The drivers and passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Blue Monkey Towing of Sparta.
According to the report, these are MSHP Troop D’s 50th and 51th fatalities this year.
The wreck was investigated by trooper I.A. Warren and Sgt. S.R. Richardson.
