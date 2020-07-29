A Stockton woman died as a result of a single car accident the evening of Friday, July 24, on Route J, two miles southwest of Birdsong.
The accident occurred when a 2001 Toyota Sequoia driven by Rebecca Kleiss, 41, Stockton, traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway, then traveled off the left side of the highway and overturned.
Kleiss was killed in the rollover accident; passenger Leah Vandiver, 24, Springfield, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys was assisted by Sgt. S.R. Richardson at the scene of the accident and Kleiss was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:15 p.m. by St. Clair County coroner Randy Shelton.
Accident reporting from MSHP said both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
