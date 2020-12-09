Dear Editor,
In response to Phil Nichols’ letter to the editor in last week’s Cedar County Republican, it’s true the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5525, Stockton, will vote on Thursday, Dec. 10, to disband the post.
And yes, Nichols’ quote regarding lack of participation by membership was accurate — including his!
It’s true participation by members has declined over the years due to deaths, aging, medical problems, and yes, participation.
Presently there are six active members who have kept the post’s activities going — and they are burned out.
We have strived to enlist new members from the younger generations, which has failed. Currently, the six most active members range in age from their late 60s to 79.
We at the Stockton VFW appreciate the local American Legion post for their help in supporting the post with their members and for providing services for veteran funerals.
Eston Ross
VFW Post 5525, Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.