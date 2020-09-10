In keeping with a decades-long tradition for fire departments across the nation, the Stockton Volunteer Fired Department participated in the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Volunteer firefighters spent the morning of Saturday, Sept. 5, on the Stockton square taking donations and returning waves and smiles to hundreds of community participants.
Though the morning was beneficial and full of contributions and appreciation from the community, the efforts were cut short when the participating firefighters were paged out to respond to a highway car accident involving a vehicle which had rolled over.
SVFD leadership shared its thanks with the community and said the department will continue to participate in the annual event.
