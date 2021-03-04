Stockton students serve community breakfast – Ag students celebrate ag week by feeding the community

Community members gathered in one of the agricultural department’s classrooms for a morning of breakfast which was served by Stockton students. 

 STAFF PHOTO/AARON PYLE

On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Stockton Agricultural Department gave back to the community by serving citizens breakfast at the Stockton High School. Students and faculty members helped serve breakfast items such as bacon, eggs, toast and coffee.

