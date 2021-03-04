On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Stockton Agricultural Department gave back to the community by serving citizens breakfast at the Stockton High School. Students and faculty members helped serve breakfast items such as bacon, eggs, toast and coffee.
Stockton students serve community breakfast – Ag students celebrate ag week by feeding the community
