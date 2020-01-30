On Saturday, Jan. 25, Stockton students Mya Campbell, Mackenzie Harper and Tanner Winchell traveled to Neosho for the area basketball Special Olympic games.
The trio collectively participated in individual skills such as dribbling, shooting and passing.
All three students received medals and are pictured here during the day’s events.
