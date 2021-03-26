Last season for the Stockton Lady Tigers softball team, the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stockton participated in only two tournaments before the season ended.
For the 2021 season, the Stockton Tigers will be without Katie Hedrick and Cassidy Duncan from last season due to graduation.
“We will miss their work ethic, consistency and leadership,” Coach Daniel Roberts said.
Despite the loss of the two players, the Lady Tigers will return 12 girls in total from last year’s team. Pitchers for this season include Abbie Flora, Lyndsey Gore and Kyndell Roy. Kara Hedrick and Ellie Flora are to be sharing time as catcher. Coach Roberts also expects Riley Graves, Vella Crawford, Kyndell Roy, Layney Gore and Elena Neal to play in the outfield while Abbie Kiley, Kamryn Roy, Madison Swaggerty, Abbie Flora, Lyndsy Gire, Ellie Flora, Kara Hedrick and Kyndell Roy are expected to receive playing time in the infield.
“Our expectations are to play fundamental softball and eliminate errors of our own to give ourselves the best chance of winning,” Coach Roberts said.
As COVID-19 numbers begin to dwindle, this 2021 regular season will look to be played through its entirety, as last season, many teams across the state, including Stockton, forfeited the season.
“Having a full season of games and practices will be a welcome change to develop the physical skills as well as the mental edge for competing in softball games,” Coach Roberts added. “The games we missed certainly hurt however the number of practices that student athletes missed due to COVID-19 leaves everyone with much ground to make up.”
Under the direction of seventh-year coach David Roberts and assistant coach Alex Wheeler, the Stockton Lady Tigers look to take the Mid-Lakes conference by storm in the spring softball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.