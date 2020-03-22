Patriotism flowed through Stockton High School on Tuesday, March 10, when SHS senior Jordan Albrecht signed the dotted line to enlist in the United States Army.
At the signing, Albrecht was presented by a U.S. Army recruiter with a check for his college education fund, which covers his post-911 GI benefits and tuition assistance.
Valued at an estimated $139,000, Albrecht’s college education fund was said to cover three years of his college education.
“I feel pretty proud and pretty excited,” Albrecht told the Cedar County Republican after signing. “I can’t wait, actually.”
Albrecht said when he was a child, he played with army men toys, so he’s always had the prospect of joining the Army in the back of his mind. Down the road, he plans on attending college and utilizing his college education fund.
