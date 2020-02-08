In carrying on a storied family tradition dating back to the Revolutionary War, class of 2019 Stockton graduate Celso Murillo has completed the first steps of his journey as a private in the U.S. Marine Corps as the next chapter of his family’s incredible military service history begins.
Murillo, currently visiting his hometown of Stockton on leave before heading for infantry school, followed by nine months of technical training, said he was pleased to be following his family’s longstanding military service record.
“I really did want to follow the family tradition,” Murillo said of his main reason for joining the service. “It’s part of our history and I want to see more of the country, too.”
Celso additionally said he is not bothered by the current geopolitical climate and looks forward to his schooling and service as he begins his first enlistment.
“I’m ready to serve,” Murillo said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what I get out of my first enlistment and I plan on taking colleges courses, doing some welding training and developing skills that will help my future.”
Murillo’s home visit is brief, as he is slated to arrive at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California, for infantry training Wednesday, Feb. 5.
His infantry schooling will be followed by nine months of training in all facets of electronic communications in Twentynine Palms, California.
Those wishing to send congratulatory messages of appreciation to the young private are encouraged to do so via mail by directing communications to 409 S. Chestnut St., Stockton.
