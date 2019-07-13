Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests gathered Sunday-Wednesday, June 30-July 3, in St. Louis, for the BPO Elks’ National Convention. During the convention, Josh Coots of Stockton was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the West Central District of the Missouri Elks Association, Inc. and will serve a one-year term.
The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States and is committed to making our communities better places to live. Each year, the Order donates more than $675 million in cash, goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families and charitable organizations.
Each year, as part of the Elks’ commitment to helping students achieve their goals and helping lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4 million, and the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with more than $12 million to help them enrich their communities.
As part of the BPO Elks’ commitment to our nation’s veterans, the Order has taken the vow, “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” Each year, Elks members keep this promise by donating more than $47 million in cash, volunteer hours and goods to offer essential support for veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families and programs who serve hospitalized and recovering veterans and lift up veterans experiencing homelessness.
To learn more, visit www.elks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.