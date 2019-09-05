Annual Fill The Boot effort a local success
With gloomy skies holding back more summer rain, members of the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department took to the city’s square Saturday, Aug. 31, to participate in the annual Fill The Boot effort traditionally conducted on Labor Day Weekend by fire departments across the country.
Area residents, lake-goers, surrounding community members and fellow first-responders all made the event a local success.
Chief Emeritus Hank Smith checked on his crew two separate times during the morning’s fundraising efforts and department members said they enjoyed spending a Saturday raising funds for a worthy cause.
Department leadership said the day’s effort was a success and the unofficial total amount raised looks to have topped last year’s total by almost $200.
Additional information regarding the SVFD’s services can be obtained by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
