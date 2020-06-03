Star spangled spirits are beginning to rise ahead of the Independence Day holiday as the western portion of Stockton City Park begins to take on a more patriotic motif.
Courtesy of a wall-sized rendering of a waving American flag done by Grace Douglas of Gracie Lane Design, Bolivar, the beginning stages of the veteran’s memorial area have started to materialize.
“I like to do work that means things to people,” Douglas said of her recent stars and stripes custom rendering taking shape in the heart of Stockton.
Stockton mayor Mary Norell offered her endorsement and support of the American-themed patriotic undertaking as well.
“It’s a great way for us to permanently pay tribute to our servicemen and women,” Norell said. “This already was in our park board’s budget and volunteers are working to sell personalized pavers for the memorial wall planned to honor all branches of service.”
Norell encouraged area residents and visitors to continue watching the western portion of the park for future developments as the veteran memorial area continues to take shape.
When completed, the planned area honoring members of all branches of the United States Armed Forces will feature a permanent piece of The Wall That Heals, metal emblems of each branch’s logo, flags and personalized paver bricks which currently are available for purchase.
Those wishing to obtain information, make a contribution to the effort and/or purchase personalized commemorative pavers are encouraged to contact the memorial’s committee by emailing stocktonveteransmemorialpark@gmail.com or by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
Additional information regarding the ongoing plans for the patriotic area of the city’s park can be made by calling Stockton City Hall at 276-5210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.