With a busy agenda at hand and just a week before the start of a new fiscal year, the Stockton board of aldermen held its bi-monthly meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23.
Minutes from the previous week’s meeting and current bills were approved by all in attendance.
Teresa Burns, president of the Stockton park board, was present to convey information regarding the board’s recent activity.
Park board members are currently working with Aaron Bradshaw in relation to Bradshaw’s Eagle Scout project.
Burns said options were being reviewed for painting or resurfacing tables in park pavilions as part of the scouting project effort.
Based on recommendations from the staff of Lakeside Interiors, aldermen motioned and approved Burns to acquire stain of an agreeable color, waterproofing urethane and any necessary peripherals to aid in Bradshaw’s community-based service project.
Burns also shared the board is close to receiving final approval for a matching funds grant which would allow the city to essentially double its budget for park equipment and repairs.
Additionally, Burns confirmed progress was being made with the planned veteran’s section in the western portion of the city park.
Burns shared some initial renderings of the proposed memorial area and said veterans groups will have personalized pavers available to order at a veteran’s fundraising effort during the Black Walnut Festival Saturday, Sept. 28, at the American Legion Post in the lower level of the Community Building.
Mayor Mary Norell and the alderman present thanked Burns for her informative presentation.
“We really enjoy seeing this new action from you guys,” Alderman Barbara Pate said. “It’s great to see an active park board taking on so much. We thank you for it.”
City clerk Vanessa Harper is continuing to seek bids for the city employees’ health care packages.
Due to a slight increase in comparison to last year’s healthcare costs, Harper said she still is receiving and reviewing bids for healthcare services similar to what the city currently provides for its employees.
Harper said she will deliver a full presentation of comparables to the board when more comprehensive information is received and compiled.
In a brief motion and unanimously approval from the board, Norell shared the Complete Streets grant, with the assistance of Kaysinger Basin and an administrative department of the state of Missouri, was approved.
The grant allows the city to secure replacement funding for things like signage and trail markers for bike paths, some pedestrian walkways and road markers.
The city will pay for several small improvements and be reimbursed by the state after submitting proof of completed work. The grant has a two-year lifespan and applies to both the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, respectively.
In addition to completed repairs, the Missouri Department of Transportation will repaint crosswalks on the four corners of the Stockton square, as they are state highways.
City building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson confirmed pricing from two different sources regarding the city’s lease of a CAT skid steer.
After comparison and consulting with public works supervisor Raymond Heryford, the city reviewed and approved the terms of a one-year lease with its current machinery provider.
In financial discussions one of the citys certificates of deposit was due for renewal and only one bid was received.
In a unanimous decision, the board voted to keep the $80,000 CD with Simmons Bank, Stockton, for a term of six months at an interest rate of 1.88%.
In observing his last meeting with the board of aldermen, Stuery took a moment to personally address the board for its collective efforts.
Steury commented on the numerous improvements, continued efforts, individual personal sacrifices made and commended each board member for giving their respective time and energy to the conducting the city’s business.
Steury also shared a few suggestions for future focus and improvement — encouraging the board to keep a fiscally sound path in tandem with directing its efforts where the city was developing the fastest.
Those in attendance thanked Steury for his service and said his presence will be missed.
No member of the airport board, cemetery board or law enforcement liaison was present for the Monday meeting.
In mayoral communications, Norell confirmed a tentative draft of the city’s annual law enforcement contract was ready to present to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office for approval.
Norell, along with Pate and Harper, will present the approved draft to the SSCO in the coming weeks.
Before the meeting’s summation, Norell appointed Pate as mayor pro tem with no objections from any present alderman or appointed official.
With no further business to conduct, Manring moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:34 p.m.
Alderman meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
Interested residents and members of the community are encouraged to attend.
