While much of the area is just beginning to open their doors and resume some form or fashion of routine business operations, Stockton’s American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230 remains steadily on the move and growing.
Though much in the way of public activities and regular meetings has temporarily been halted due to the social distancing recommendations, post leadership still are moving forward and looking ahead to the spring and summer with optimism, anticipation, and of course, patriotism.
In speaking with post leadership about the year ahead, James Heryford, local U.S. Army veteran who served overseas and currently is a Cedar County sheriff’s deputy, joined the post earlier in the year, pushing the group’s active membership to 100.
While not one for being in the spotlight or a fan of commenting publicly, Heryford called the unique circumstances an honor and said he was “was proud to be a part of such an organization in his hometown.”
Heryford also gave a nod to those who came before and all fellow members by mentioning how actively involved the Stockton veteran’s installation is within the community.
In speaking to the numerous roles played by the local American Legion installation within the community, adjutant finance officer Jim Behan shared Heryford’s sentiments entirely.
“The amount of support we get from the community here is unbelievable,” Behan said. “Whether we’re talking about the Black Walnut Festival parade, different fundraisers we do, the presentations we offer for local events, our annual pancake breakfasts or the educational things we’re doing for local youth, it’s just amazing to see how many people get behind us with their support.”
Speaking specifically to the addition of the post’s 100th member, Behan said he was glad to see a younger generation opting to get involved with the organization.
“It’s a milestone,” Behan said of Heryford’s addition to the existing membership. “We’ve got an incredibly active group of veterans here. Our auxiliary always has their own things going on, we’re doing a lot with youth from the community and we have incredibly active color guard and honor guard. Even when you compare us to other posts with larger memberships, we truly have far more going on here with this group in a number of ways.”
Behan also said the post aims to sponsor and support more youth opportunities in the year ahead.
Post leadership also collectively shared its appreciation for communal support, local followers on social media platforms and the Cedar County Republican for the continued print and online articles featuring the post’s year-round happenings.
“It’s about service to community, democracy and giving our veterans a voice at a state and national level,” Behan said of the local post’s collective focus. “We always are trying to make people aware of our mission, be a part of regular events and serve those who have worn the uniform.”
Additional information regarding upcoming events and membership information can be obtained by calling (417) 955-3052 or by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.
