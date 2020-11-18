With a brief agenda on hand, and a rescheduled time, the Stockton aldermen met the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Stockton City Hall to discuss regular municipal business.
After taking roll, the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation, the aldermen approved the previous meeting’s minutes and addressed the current business at hand.
REPORTS FROM APPOINTED BOARDS
City clerk Vanessa Harper shared a request by Stockton High School teacher Marvin Manring had been received for use of the park facilities on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to stage a Veterans Day parade through the central part of the city.
Another request from out-of-state activists for use of the park’s east pavilion for a mental health awareness fair on Saturday Nov. 14, also was heard.
After brief discussion, both requests were unanimously approved.
Members of the cemetery board and airport board were not present, nor was a law enforcement liaison from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
SCHEDULED BUSINESS
In scheduled business, cleaning bids were reviewed after sealed bids for cleaning services for City Hall and the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department building were opened and reviewed. One bid was received, and the aldermen collectively approved the renewal of cleaning services from the ongoing provider.
The city hall photocopier lease also was due, and Harper recommended purchasing the current unit for $1, an option provided in the current lease, and securing a new unit for city hall.
After verifying warranty details and the total cost of the new acquisition, the aldermen unanimously approved the new purchase. The current unit scheduled to be replaced will be repurposed at the city’s fire station for use in the printing of building permits and building inspections.
REPORTS FROM APPOINTED OFFICIALS
City attorney Peter Lee noted his office was receiving regular traffic citations and activity communications from the CCSO and said no pressing legal matters were before the city at the current time.
Harper noted communication from former mayor Mary Norell was received in relation to picture-hanging items in the former art gallery room at City Hall now used as a conference room. Harper stated the materials being referenced were not requested to be returned to the local Council on Culture and Arts or by the Art in Public Places grant and could remain property of the city.
Building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson, Sr., inquired about a few of the city’s surplus items’ eligibility for regular public sale.
Harper, mayor Roger Hamby and aldermen collectively noted the process for liquidating surplus or outdated materials and equipment usually takes place after the first of every year and will address potential items for sale in the spring of 2021.
With nothing further to discuss, the meeting adjourned with no closed session necessary or taking place.
The Stockton board of aldermen meets at 4:30 p.m., the first and third Monday of every month at Stockton City Hall. Aldermen meetings always are open to the public and interested community members remain encouraged to attend.
