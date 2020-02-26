At the Stockton R-I school board’s regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 19, multiple items on the agenda were tackled, including talking lunch money debt, homeschool participation, students petitioning and more.
During the session’s public forum, R-I students Cody Shepherd, Hyrum Lee and Matthew Straight asked the board to reinstate R-I head football coach Travis Hurley as a coach and teacher for the district.
“Raise your hand if any of you guys played sports throughout your school career,” Shepherd said, prompting several board members to raise their hands.
Lee then presented a petition to the board, which was signed by almost all members of the school’s football team — including Drew and Tate Wheeler, Lee said.
“While playing and practicing under Coach Hurley, we have improved quite a bit from when he was first hired up until now,” Lee said. “The season of 2018, the win-loss was 2-7. To all of you who played sports, those are horrible, horrible numbers.”
In 2019, Lee said, the team’s win-loss was 4-5.
“That is doubled the amount of 2018, and basically, that’s just kind of what this is all based around. We’ve improved with Coach Hurley. We want to keep improving,” Lee said. “In our observation of the other coaches in the conference, Coach Hurley — never not once in my recollection — did he scream at us. He didn’t yell at us, he didn’t cuss us out because we were not doing good in the game.”
Reinstating Coach Hurley would also affect R-I in the long-run, Lee said, because since 2004, the football coaches have been replaced “frequently.”
“I know that the average of all the coaches is two to three years at Stockton of coaching the football team, and for those of you who have sports, you know it takes more than three years to make a good team,” Lee said.
In the 1980’s, Lee said his mother’s brothers all played for Coach Erickson, who was coach from the 1970’s to 1995; in that span of time, R-I’s team was “great.”
“I know you all want that to be what Stockton is again, but we all see a problem with replacing the coaches so often … the entire playbook changes with each coach,” Lee said.
Lee also noted “most of the boys said they wouldn’t play” if Coach Hurley didn’t get to keep his position.
“Coach Hurley has a saying — it’s brick by brick,” Shepherd said, near the end of their discussion. “You can’t make a team really good in just one year. You have to learn from each other, you have to learn the plays, you have to learn the coach.”
When wrapping up the discussion, Lee told the board he wanted to know their final decision as soon as possible. R-I board member Dianna Saathoff thanked Lee, Shepherd and Straight for speaking to them. Snow agreed with Saathoff, applauding them for speaking about something they believed in; however, she said the board couldn’t decide on personnel issues in public session.
The board did meet in closed session; the minutes of closed session, however, were not received as of press time.
Lunch money balances
During regular session, Snow noted noted in her superintendent's report she wanted to make the board aware of the district’s “no-lunch-shaming policy.”
“I believe that if a kid owes lunch money, it’s not their fault,” Snow said. “I just don’t believe we should take a kid’s tray away and give them a peanut-butter and cheese sandwich … so we have allowed kids to get a tray, we’ve allowed them to go ahead and do that.”
Because of that policy, however, R-I is beginning to rack up some significant lunch balances, Snow said.
Snow noted the school has sent out letters to parents, notifying them of their overdrawn balances; if students owe more than $10, the district sends out phone calls on Fridays. Parents, however, have been ignoring letters and phone calls.
Snow said she would like to make a procedure to where if a student’s lunch balance is over $50 and letters and phone calls are not returned by summertime, the balance can be sent to a collection agency “or something like that,” noting other districts have done that.
“Either if we collect it or don’t collect it, (we) get it off our books by the end of the year,” Snow said. “It’s just getting out of hand, I believe.”
Snow said she checked with a collection agency in Springfield, and they charge 35%.
“65% is better than what we’re getting,” Snow said. “I really hate to do that.”
Snow added she hates for kids to return their trays in trade for a sandwich, as well.
Saathoff asked Snow where the negative balance stands; Snow said it was $15,000.
“So, $15,000 over our 966 kids?” Saathoff said.
R-I board member Billy Bruce asked if Snow felt like a small percentage would qualify for free-and-reduced lunch.
“There are a few of them who qualify for free and reduced and accumulated a balance for extra things,” Snow said “If you owe money, you shouldn’t get extra stuff. Most of it is people that don’t qualify.”
Present for the meeting were Saathoff, Steinmuller, Rutledge, Bruce, Eddie Johnson, Michele Pate and Bill Crabtree.
