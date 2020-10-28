The Stockton R-I school board met in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 21, with new business and plenty of items on their agenda.
The board heard a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education update, which shows after Governor Mike Parson released more money to public schools. Stockton received $70,200 to be used for COVID-19 efforts, according to unofficial board minutes.
Conferences and quarantined learners conferences were Monday, Oct. 19, and administrators made contact with 95% of them, the minutes said. Elementary conferences were higher than in the past, and middle and high school conferences were lower than in the past.
Stockton High School hated in-session learning for a period of time due to staff and student numbers being low and no substitutes available. Teachers were able to catch up on Google Classroom, and the teachers did “great,” the board learned.
The board went through an evaluation of programs, which included fine arts. The music department requested to go on a couple of trips, as well as new recorder instruments, which were both approved.
Moving onto unfinished business, R-I superintendent Doug Crawford asked the board if they would like to move forward with a no-tax bond for some projects and asked that if the board would choose to move forward with this, there could be closed work sessions to talk out the details. The board agreed and set their first date at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
In new business, the board approved transportation counts unanimously, as well as approving the athletic handbook.
During the board’s administrative reports, SHS principal Jim Flora spoke of his thanks to technology support staffers Sara Young and Matt Price for their work in getting Chromebooks and hotspots out to students.
“That was a huge undertaking,” Flora said. “People were really appreciative of that.”
Flora spoke on highlights over the school’s impact teams, including the parent communication team, which is in the process of creating a parent advisory committee.
Flora said he would meet with that committee every other month to “be a sounding board type deal for parents with me.”
Flora said the school is planning a “skills day” next spring for college and career readiness and will cover life skills, such as “changing a tire, balancing a checkbook, various things such as that.”
Additionally, Flora noted Christy Fields made “some unbelievable pies” for the Black Walnut Festival last month.
Stockton Middle School principal Robert Bolte told the board his school had dropped three virtual learners and were now down to 18 virtual students. The school has wrapped up the first quarter this week and is onto the second quarter, he added.
Stockton Elementary School principal Michael Dake said this week — the last week of October — has “title night” for the book “How To Train Your Dragon.”
“Everyone in the school is reading the book,” Dake said. “There’s been really good feedback for it, and we’re going to have a drive-in movie title night. We’re very excited about that. That week, we’re also kind of doing a spirit week with some fun.”
This Friday, students will wrap up and wear costumes to march around Stockton’s downtown area and wave at people.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun getting to connect with some people,” Dake said. “We haven’t gotten to do a lot of stuff to connect, but we can do it in a safe manner. The teachers are really excited about it.”
R-I special education director Marisia Stevens said most special education students have returned from virtual learning. Additionally, the high school’s transition class has limited going around town due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We will have to go a couple of times to the bowling alley in Springfield here pretty quick because they will have special olympics in the bowling,” Stevens said. “They’ve been practicing right now within the district, and they will have to go [to Springfield] to get those numbers to submit, so that will be a couple of trips.”
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18.
