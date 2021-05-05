Stockton R-I lifts mask mandate

The Stockton R-I School District has officially lifted the mask mandate for students and faculty, as well as visitors.
Stockton took a similar approach to the El Dorado Springs R-II School District, which lifted the school’s mask mandate on Wednesday, March 24, due to virus incident rates being at zero.
Stockton superintendent Doug Crawford scheduled the date of the lifted mandate for Monday, May 3. All Stockton faculty members, who chose to do so, received COVID-19 vaccines two weeks prior to May 3 on Friday, April 16.
Doug expressed the most concern towards the safety of teachers and staff members. Crawford stated he wanted the entire staff to feel comfortable and safe with the decision.
“Staff has been protected overall and kids have been healthy,” Crawford said.
A major component of this change will be a sense of relief.
“Obviously, it is going to relieve a lot of the extra work and stress of staff members, as well as the kids,” Crawford said. “Several parents are relieved because it has been a burden on some people.”
According to Crawford, the school district has had small numbers of COVID-19 cases compared to other districts. Cedar County has seen a decrease when compared to surrounding counties.
Overall, the state is reporting increased case numbers. But in Cedar County, the numbers have trickled down. As of Monday, May 3, Cedar County has seven active COVID-19 cases with a total number of 1,147 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Overall, the county has had a negative to positive case ratio of 18,396-1147. Two new cases were reported on Sunday, May 2.
In terms of numbers around the surrounding counties, Cedar County’s 1,147 total cases is smaller in comparison to 1,168 in Barton; 1,938 in Vernon; 3,231 in Polk; and 3,384 in Lawrence. Other counties such as Dade, Hickory and St. Clair have experienced a decrease in total cases, while Jasper and Greene have among the highest numbers in Missouri.
Staff, students and visitors are still encouraged to wear a mask when on school grounds if they choose to do so. Masks are still required for all those on school buses, due to a federal mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.