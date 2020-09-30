From the newsroom
In a letter posted the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 30, Stockton R-I School District superintendent Dr. Doug Crawford has announced Stockton High School will be shifting to virtual learning effective Thursday, Oct. 1, for a minimum of two weeks.
Crawford’s release stated COVID-19 exposures risks were the reason behind the district’s decision.
The tentative timeline for virtual learning will end Tuesday, Oct. 13, and the district plans to resume in-class instruction on said date.
Additionally, Crawford’s statement notes the elementary and middle school facilities have not been impacted at the same level and will remain operational in the “yellow” phase of the district’s COVID-19 response program.
High school teachers will be available from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. via appointment Tuesdays-Fridays for prescheduled/arranged tutoring. These appointments can be made by emailing a specific faculty member directly. Quarantined teachers will be available via Google Classroom and email.
Extracurricular activities will continue with increased restrictions for students, athletes, coaches, staff and visitors, respectively.
Social distancing and regular temperature checks will continue to be practiced and masks remain encouraged at all of the district’s facilities.
Further information will be forthcoming and specific information regarding the high school’s availability can be obtained by calling the superintendent’s office at 276-5143.
