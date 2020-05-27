With bubbles swirling everywhere, and fun and smiles aplenty, faculty, staff and administrators from the Stockton R-I School District spent the morning of Thursday, May 21, greeting students and families from the district.
While observing social distancing, scores of vehicles slowly made their way through the fun and greetings as grade cards, certificates of recognition and materials were returned — and it even served as an opportunity to turn in library materials checked out by students before the district’s closure.
“We’re giving out students grade cards, attendance awards and students are turning things in today,” superintendent Dr. Doug Crawford said. “It’s just a way for us to share a little encouragement with the students and their families at the end of the school year.”
Students and parents alike honked, waved, greeted school staffers enthusiastically and shared in the celebratory fun throughout the morning as the entire school system joined together in solidarity as the summer begins after the year’s closure due to coronavirus concerns and preventative efforts.
