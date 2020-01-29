Preceding the board’s monthly regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the R-1 Stockton school board held a public hearing over the district’s 2020-21 school year calendar.
The approved calendar begins Monday, Aug. 24, and ends Monday, May 27, with 150 full school days and two half days for students, and 168 days for teachers.
All present board members except Billy Bruce — who abstained — voted to approve the motion.
Superintendent’s report
R-1 Superintendent Shannon Snow told the board the district’s enrollment stands at 966 students compared to an enrollment of 992 students around this time last year, while noting also the drop in enrollment is a concern for the district.
Additionally, money was on Snow’s report: since Missouri’s minimum wage was raised to $9.45 on Jan. 1, some R-1 substitute teachers and custodial staff saw pay increases to match up with the current increase, she said.
New business and other agenda
The dates for the district’s summer school were approved to be set for Thursday, May 28 through Tuesday, June 30, for a total session of 24 days.
Shortly after regular session began, R-1 student Tyler Johnson recited a poem titled “1969” by Alex Dimitrov. It was noted at the meeting Johnson will be going to the Poetry Out Loud’s regional competition in Springfield later this semester.
District principals and directors provided administrative reports to the board.
The board adjourned and met in closed session Jan. 22. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
R-1’s next regular monthly meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
