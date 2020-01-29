City recycling center to see potential security upgrades, relocation
With much to discuss and several financial decisions on the agenda, the Stockton city aldermen met at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, for the second time this month.
The current evening’s agenda, previous meeting’s minutes and regularly scheduled bills all were approved without objection.
An inquiry had been received from Original Living Coconut, a Stockton-based company operating in the city limits at a facility located on Arnold Wallen Way, regarding truck traffic and signage.
As several board members commented to some of the commercial traffic frustrations, public works supervisor Raymond Heryford noted the route in and out of the commercial facility was previously designated a special road district — meaning the county and/or the Missouri Department of Transportation would be the proper channel to address signage through, as would be the case for the adjacent Mo. 32 going through the city.
In regard to the new airport hangar being finished at the Stockton Municipal Airport, all electrical work should be completed on the inside of the new facility in the next couple of weeks. The septic system for the new facility also is complete — less some minor finishing work above ground — which will be finished when warmer and drier conditions are suitable for grading and soil work.
With the system completed, the board unanimously voted to issue payment for the project’s work and the contractor responsible for the wastewater system will be paid directly.
Mayor Mary Norell briefly noted no law enforcement liaison from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was present, citing the absence of requested current crime and traffic citation figures.
Moving forward with the evening’s business, a motion was presented for Paul Long, Ollis/Akers/Arney in the form of a request to be deemed the broker of record in regard to the city’s solicitations of bids for its annual insurance policy. After some discussion and back and forth amongst all board members, the motion was not seconded and no vote was taken on the matter.
City clerk Vanessa Harper shared the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce had requested the use of the city park and stage area for an event to be hosted in-part with KY3 News, Springfield.
The event — tentatively scheduled for Thursday, May 7 and Thursday, May 14 — will offer activities involving storm spotting, severe weather safety, educational efforts, as well as feature commercial opportunities for event-goers.
The request for use of the city park facilities without cost was motioned and unanimously approved.
City attorney Peter Lee said he had completed some comparative research into neighboring municipalities’ rules and codes regarding metal shipping containers being used for long-term/permanent storage on residential properties.
After brief discussion, the board has tasked Lee with drafting an official ordinance banning the placement of these units inside the city limits, with the exception of being used for renovation or remodeling projects, or in a temporary fashion in accordance to the proposed ordinance’s stipulations.
Lee will present the ordinance for a reading at next month’s first board meeting.
During mayoral communications, Norell addressed current abuse of the city’s recycling center and said the city was being forced to address growing abuse of the facility and the services offered.
“We can’t thank Agapé [Boarding School] enough for their volunteer efforts — they have done this for years and been such a help to this effort — But, too many people are dumping unapproved materials, causing problems and doing things after hours. It’s unfair to the great volunteers who make this service possible and we need to look into this now.”
Moving ahead, Norell said she herself had witnessed the illegal dumping and took it upon herself to go through discarded refuse, coming up with names, prescription bottles and other readily-identifiable waste dumped in violation of the city’s policies.
Several board members and city official agreed, collectively stating the current abuses and violations cause safety hazards as well as professional strife with the city’s relationship with the current relocation service utilized to manage the dumpsters.
Discussions were had regarding security camera installations and possibly relocating the recycling operation near the city’s water treatment plant on higher ground with surveillance measures in place.
The board will address the matter further when logistics have been evaluated and determine whether or not a relocation of the recycling center is feasible.
Norell also spoke briefly regarding the city’s current search for a new dump truck, as the municipality’s current unit is again inoperable and in need of thousands of dollars in repairs.
After — and a quasi-heated exchange between aldermen Larry Koch and Mary Anne Manring — the board unanimously approved building inspector/code enforcer John Wilson to observe and test the used 2015 Freightliner.
Should the new heavy-wheeled unit be deemed a good fit for the city’s operational fleet, Wilson was given a spending cap of $55,000, which also is to include a 36-month, unlimited-mileage warranty, to purchase the vehicle.
With nothing to discuss further publicly, open session ended at approximately 6:15 p.m. and the board unanimously moved to go into closed session for the remainder of the meeting.
Stockton aldermen meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at Stockton City Hall.
Meetings are open to the public and interested community members are encouraged to attend.
