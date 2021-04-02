Stockton area non-profits received $3,333.33 each to help further their mission of providing food to residents of Stockton.
SAMA Food Pantry will use the funds in their quest to provide food to citizens of Stockton in need of assistance with obtaining food monthly. Tiger Taster's funds helps the backpack program of sending nutritious food items home for children on weekends. Korth Senior Center funds will help the daily meals delivered to homes of the elderly.
Stockton Community Foundation applied for a grant through the Coover Regional Recovery Program on their behalf. Managed by Community Foundation of the Ozarks, it was opened to their 52 affiliate foundations for proposals to support community recovery from COVID-19 induced situations.
The grants are made possible by CFO's partnership with the Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company. Julia Dorothy Coover, a longtime Commerce Bank employee created it in honor of her late husband, Louis.
Cooper added, “One of the primary goals of the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Grantmaking program is to be flexible to respond to high-priority needs in our region."
