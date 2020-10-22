Brian Lee Thomas, son of longtime Cedar County resident Richard Thomas, recently was awarded a special commendation from the U.S. Navy.
Thomas, a senior chief torpedoman’s mate, was awarded medal of commendation for meritorious achievement regarding maintenance and experimental technology related to naval submarines.
Thomas currently is stationed in Bangor, Washington, and is a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.
