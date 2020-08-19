Two men from Stockton were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Friday, Aug. 7, in St. Clair County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas A. Newman, 24, Stockton, was eastbound in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta on Route W, round 1 mile west of Blackjack, at around 12:32 a.m., with passenger Jeremiah Brandell, 24, Stockton.
The wreck occurred when Newman traveled off the roadway, impacted a culvert and a road sign, and then overturned, the report stated.
Brandell suffered serious injuries from the wreck and was transported by Cox Aircare helicopter to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Newman suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Citizen’s Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, the report stated.
The report stated Brandell and Newman were not wearing seat belts.
The Jetta was totaled in the wreck and towed by Mike’s Crane and Wrecker Service. Trooper M. D. Obert investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.