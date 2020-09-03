The local Stockton Masonic Lodge 283 will host an indoor rummage sale, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday Sept. 4, and from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the lodge located at 1210 South St., Stockton.
The event is open to the public and local bargain hunters are encouraged to attend.
