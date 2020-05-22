In a gesture of good will and solidarity, volunteers from local Stockton Ancient Free and Accepted Masonic Lodge 283 recently decided the Stockton area could use some encouragement and support.
In furthering their locally-focused efforts, volunteers began passing fresh fruit the morning of Saturday, May 16, and worked through the afternoon distributing more than 100 bags — a gesture made possible in part by cooperation from Woods Supermarket’s Stockton locale and store manager Eric Pichler.
“It’s about community and it’s what we Masons do,” current leader of Stockton Lodge 283 Larry Newman said. “This is just our way of doing something small but meaningful for the families, friends and neighbors we have here.”
Though warm and humid conditions may have kept some locals and lake-goers indoors, volunteers collectively said the day’s effort was a success and all involved confirmed they enjoyed spending time giving back to the community.
Additional information about ongoing sponsorships, community involvement, upcoming events and regular lodge activities can be found by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.
