A man from Stockton was injured in a wreck on Sunday night, Aug. 2.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Lones R. Barber, 53, was northbound in a 1999 Ford Ranger on Mo. 215, around 4 miles north of Mo. 245, at 8:20 p.m. in Cedar County.
The wreck occurred when Barber ran off the roadway, overturned and was then ejected from his vehicle, the report stated.
Barber received moderate injuries in the wreck and was airlifted to Cox South. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The Ranger was totaled and towed by Mike’s Towing, the report stated.
Cedar County medics, Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department and Cedar County deputy sheriffs responses to the scene; Sergeant M.P. McClure investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.