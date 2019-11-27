A 79-year-old Stockton man died in an ATV accident Thursday, Nov. 21, on private property near south 1201 Road, 10 miles east of El Dorado Springs.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Raymond G. Scott went over a steep riverbank while driving a 2016 Polaris Ranger XP. Scott and the vehicle rolled, impacted the bottom of the bank and went into the water. Scott was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. at the scene by Cedar County coroner Nora Powell. His body was taken to Bland-Brumback Funeral Home of Stockton.
El Dorado woman injured
Rachel Henley, 29, El Dorado Springs, suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, on Route N 10 miles west of Humansville.
According to the Patrol, Henley, driving a 2007 Honda Accord, traveled off the right sight of the westbound roadway to avoid striking a deer but struck a drainage culvert instead. Henley, who wore a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital of Bolivar.
