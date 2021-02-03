A man from Stockton has been charged with felony assault after allegedly assaulting a 75-year old woman over her hearing loss.
According to online court documents, Joseph John Devlin IV, Stockton, born 1974, is charged with first-degree assault or attempt — serious physical injury or special victim class A felony, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
According to the probable cause statement, the incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 29, when Devlin struck the 75-year old victim several times with a wooden leg from a broken chair and a golf club several times, striking upon her backside and her head.
A witness told responding officers that the reason Devlin struck the victim was because “he had become angry over the fact that [the victim] has great hearing loss due to her advanced age, and she could not hear what Joseph was saying to her,” according to the statement.
At one point during the assault, the victim attempted to get away from Devlin and tried to flag down drivers on the highway, but Devlin made her go back into the house, where he continued to assault her, the statement said.
The statement said the victim received massive head trauma from the assault, which resulted in a 3-inch laceration upon her scalp, causing massive bleeding from the wound; she was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Bolivar, the statement said.
According to online court documents, Devlin is currently in custody at the Cedar County Jail.
