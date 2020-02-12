A Stockton man faces three felony charges after a domestic dispute and burglary occurred in Cedar County last weekend.
According to online court records, Francis Leroy Fitzpatrick is charged with two counts of class D felony 2nd-degree domestic assault and one count of class B felony first-degree burglary in Cedar County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said when law enforcement responded to the report of assault at Airport Village in Cedar County at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2., they were met by Fitzpatrick, who was covered in blood and smelled strongly of intoxicants.
According to the statement, Fitzpatrick told officers, “If you don’t arrest them, I’ll kill them both,” referring to his wife and stepdaughter.
After officers asked Fitzpatrick what happened, he allegedly told them, “I had to choke them out, I had to put them to sleep,” the statement said.
One victim — who had scratch marks on her hands and throat, and two large spots of hair missing on her head — told officers Fitzpatrick choked her and the other victim, the statement said.
Officers entered the residence, finding glass shattered on the floor and pieces of hair matching the victim’s hair, the statement said.
According to online court records, law enforcement also responded to a report of assault on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Officers arrived on scene and met the victim, who told them Fitzpatrick had appeared at his residence and “started cussing and verbally assaulting him about rent,” the probable cause statement said.
The victim said he asked Fitzpatrick to leave and then locked his residence’s door; Fitzpatrick, however, “kicked the door in and (broke) the lock.” He then assaulted the victim, the statement said.
On a call line recorded during the assault, Fitzpatrick is heard saying if deputies wouldn’t arrive soon, then he “would be getting arrested for murder,” the statement said.
A case management conference is set for Fitzgerald at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
