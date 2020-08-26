A warrant has been issued for a Stockton man after he allegedly touched a juvenile Woods Supermarket employee inappropriately.
According to online court records, Matthew Wayne Morrow, 39, is charged with class E felony fourth-degree child molestation — child less than 17 years old and offender greater than 4 years older in Cedar County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said a 16-year-old female, who is an employee at Woods Supermarket in Stockton, said Morrow grabbed a “handful” of her buttocks, “with his hand in the middle of her [buttocks] on top of her [lower private area]” while she was working at the store on Sunday, July 12.
The statement said Morrow stated “he wanted some of that,” to her.
The defendant has also been reported to have been sexually aggressive toward other females in the Woods Supermarket area before and after the incident with the victim, the statement said.
The victim’s mother spoke to the CCR, saying she feels these cases should be taken seriously.
“All of us should have an open relationship with our children,” the mother said. “As women, I feel we shouldn’t back down. This is our store, this is our town and we have zero tolerance. We will fight back.”
The mother also said she has felt “the support,” from Woods Supermarket’s management, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s prosecuting attorney.
A warrant, carrying a $5,000 bond, has been issued for Morrow’s arrest. As of press time Tuesday, he had not yet been arrested.
If convicted, the felony complaint said Morrow could serve one to four years in prison, imprisonment for a special term not to exceed one year in the county’s jail or other authorized penal institution or by a fine up to $10,000.
