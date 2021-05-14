On Wednesday, May 5, the Stockton Lion’s Club held its second meeting in April.
Opening old business, the club discussed apparel for the club, which included new hats and shirts.
Next on old business, the club reviewed improvements for the Lion’s Club trailer. Edits needed include new jacks for the trailer, new locks, doors, and flooring. The club also discussed putting a wrap on the trailer. Club members decided to have the trailer committee talk over the matter.
Lion’s Club members then spoke on placing an advertisement in the Cedar County Republican for the annual chicken stampede event on Monday, May 31. Members agreed to purchase a quarter-page advertisement.
President Malhouff spoke on the Korth Center and the assistance needed towards take-out and frozen meals for seniors to open new business. The club agreed to assist the Korth Center in the amount of $300.
For the next item, the club agreed to spend $250 towards leaders dog for the blind.
The leader dog program, Lions identify people in the community who could benefit from a leader dog’s services, offer assistance to clients and widely communicate information about the programs throughout hometowns and districts.
PRCA Rodeo representative Tyler Kenney then spoke with Lion’s Club members regarding the upcoming rodeo, slated for Father’s Day Weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.
Kenney discussed with Lion’s Club members setting up a food concession stand for the rodeo event. He also asked members to serve burgers, fried potatoes, hot dogs, brats, funnel cakes and soda. The Lion’s Club decided to form a committee to discuss the details of the event.
Tickets for the event are available at Orleans Trail Resort and the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce office located on the town square.
The Lion’s Club welcomed a new member and Cedar County Republican editor Aaron Pyle to the club to close new business.
The subsequent Lion’s Club meeting will occur on Wednesday, May 19, at Orleans Trail Restaurant and Resort. Stockton’s Lion’s Club holds the meeting on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
