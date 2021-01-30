The Stockton Lion Club met the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge, Stockton, to discuss first-of-year business.
As is tradition with all Lions Clubs across the entire world, the first meeting of a new year typically marks the occasion when each individual club’s new officers are installed.
Stockton’s local chapter of the Lions Club is no exception and the local civic organization installed the following members for the 2021 operational year:
•Bob Malouff, President and Black Walnut Festival chairperson
•Miles Brite, first vice president and Black Walnut Festival co-chairperson, Lions Club news reporter
•Star Malouff, second vice president and Memorial Day Chicken Stampede chairperson
•Brian Hammons, third vice president, Memorial Day Chicken Stampede co-chairperson and Lions Club news reporter
•Marvin Manring, secretary
•Rick Spiker, tail twister
•Ty Gaither, two-year board member
•Pat Holderman, two-year board member
•Harold Beck, one-year board member
•Jesse Taylor, one-year board member, Independence Day fireworks collection chairperson
•Mike Terhune, past president and Lions Club apparel chairperson
