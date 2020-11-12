The Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library currently is offering Wi-Fi connectivity in the facility’s parking lot, located at the corner of Mo. 32 and Route J in Stockton.
Wi-Fi connectivity will be available from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
The access the Wi-Fi connection, users in should select the network named “Library Patron Secure” and use password “openbook” on any wireless device.
The Cedar County Library also is working to make connectivity available for the El Dorado Springs branch in the near future.
