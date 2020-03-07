The special education department received a generous donation of $613.67 from the Knights of Columbus of Stockton on Friday, Feb. 7. Mrs. Shana Newman, El Dorado Springs R-II Special Education Director, accepted the check from grand knight Jim Wilson, Stockton, on behalf of the R-II district. The donation is made possible from a fundraiser put on by Knights of Columbus and he local Catholic men’s group encourages the community to take part in the Tootsie Roll drive which raises funds for children's organizations and non-profit groups which help people with disabilities.
