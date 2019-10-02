From left, JROTC members Seth Webb, Hayden Saathoff, Kassidy Dalton, Parker Fox and Jackson Daniels, celebrated the group’s state performance earlier this month. JROTC members enjoyed a lunch with American Legion Post 230 members and auxiliary members, shared in a celebratory cake commemorating the group’s state appearance and discussed plans for future JROTC activities and events.
